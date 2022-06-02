Phone scam graphic

WARRINGTON TWP., Pa. - Police in Bucks County are warning residents about a new kind of phone scam targeting grandparents.

Police in Warrington Township say they've received reports of victims getting phone calls from someone pretending to be their grandson, using the actual grandson's phone number and full name.

The scammer then says the grandson is in police custody and needs cash to get bailed out.

Police say if you do get one of these calls you should contact other family members to confirm if there's really any trouble.

And if you're still not sure, call the police.

