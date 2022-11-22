WHITPAIN TWP., Pa. — A man who robbed a bank in Montgomery County at gunpoint on Tuesday apparently expressed remorse for his actions.

The holdup happened shortly after 11 a.m. at the Santander Bank at 1770 Dekalb Pike (Route 202) in Whitpain Township, near Blue Bell, according to a news release from the FBI.

The robber approached the counter with a semi-automatic pistol in hand, gave a teller a maroon duffle bag, and told the teller to fill it up, according to the news release.

After getting some cash, the robber apologized and ran off, possibly to a nearby apartment complex, the FBI said.

The bandit was described as being approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall and having spoken with an accent. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants with a white stripe down the sides, black sneakers with white trim, and a black mask.

Police did not disclose how much money the robber got away with.

Anyone with information about the armed robbery is urged to call the Whitpain Township Police Department at 610-279-9033 or the FBI at 215-418-4000. Tipsters can also go to the FBI's website.

There may be a reward for information leading to the man's capture; tipsters can remain anonymous.