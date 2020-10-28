Helen Fiorillo

Courtesy Pa. State Police Facebook page

UPPER GWYNEDD TWP., Pa. - Police in Montgomery County are looking for a missing woman they say may be at special risk of harm or injury and may be confused.

Helen M. Fiorillo, 77, was last seen on Oct. 28 at approximately 10 a.m. in the 900 block of Independence Drive in Lansdale, according to state police.

She is operating a white 2019 Hyundai Tucson 4-door hatchback SUV, bearing PA registration LCA-5333, police said. She is 5-foot-10, weighs 160 pounds, and has brown hair and green eyes.

State police say anyone with information on Fiorillo should contact police immediately by calling 911 or the Upper Gwynedd Township PD at 215-699-5861.

