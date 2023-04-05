Police in Telford looking for missing teen

TELFORD, Pa. - Police in southeastern Pennsylvania are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl.

The last contact Kaleigh G. had with her parents was at 10 p.m. Tuesday, according to a news release from the Telford Police Department.

She left her residence earlier in the day wearing a Flyers t-shirt, police said.

Police say she is believed to still be in the Telford - Souderton area.

If seen or you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact the Telford Police Department at 215-723-6700 or TAdams@telfordpd.org

IR: 2023-02594