SELLERSVILLE, Pa. - "When you hear someone has gone missing in a quiet town like ours, you panic," said neighbor Carla Anderson.

We may be one step closer to hearing what happened to a missing Bucks County woman. 55-year-old Beth Capaldi of Sellersville hasn't been seen since the early morning of Oct. 10.

We're told she lives with her husband and that he never once reported her missing. Her daughter is the one who called, after she hadn't heard from mom in two days.

"I just want to know why," asked Anderson.

It's the question everyone is asking, and why was her cell phone, her car, and the keys to the house all left behind? Her wallet was the only thing missing, along with her body.

"Our goal was to get as many flyers out, word of mouth, and as many social media posts as possible," said neighbor Jen Krauss.

Those flyers are still hanging on Capaldi's block, High Street in Sellersville. It's since been blocked off with caution tape by investigators. Men in hazmat suits were seen going in and out of the home, for hours.

Evidence markers were spotted scattered around the property and near the garage.

The neighbors are working to do as much as they can to help.

"Something hit me and I had to get involved," said neighbor Kristen Ward.

Anderson said she didn't know Beth Capaldi personally. We asked her, why she decided to help?

"I would want someone to get involved if I went missing."