NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) - Police are investigating after gunshots were apparently fired through the front window of a Democratic Party office in a suburban Philadelphia county.

No one was reported injured. The city of Norristown said the executive director of the Montgomery County Democratic Party discovered the bullet holes in the building’s front window on Wednesday afternoon. He believes the shots were fired sometime Tuesday evening or overnight into Wednesday morning, when no one was present in the building, city officials say.

Detectives were gathering and reviewing recordings from nearby security cameras, city officials said.

In addition to the Norristown Police Department, the FBI and Montgomery County detectives were investigating.

