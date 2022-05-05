Police car lights

MILFORD TWP., Pa. - Police in Bucks County are asking for the public's help in investigating a string of vehicle break-ins.

Several thefts from vehicles were reported between midnight and 3:30 a.m. Tuesday on Koons Road and N. Old Bethlehem Pike in Milford Township, state police said.

Two pistols and several wallets were stolen.

Some of the vehicles were locked and others were unlocked, police said.

Investigators are asking anyone in the area with home surveillance to review it for the timeframe in which the thefts occurred.

Anyone with information should call state police in Dublin at 215-249-9191 or contact Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers. All tipsters to Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward.

