LANSDALE, Pa. - Police are investigating a threat involving a Montgomery County middle school.

The North Penn School District found out Monday morning about a threat against Penndale Middle School, according to an alert from the district.

The school is in a "hold," meaning students and staff will stay in the class they are in for the time being. Also, no one is allowed to enter or leave the building.

Administrators, school security and local police are investigating the threat. The district said students and staff are safe.