BLUE BELL, Pa. - Authorities are investigating a bank robbery in Montgomery County.

The Whitpain Township Police Department and the FBI are seeking the public’s assistance to identify and locate the man responsible for the armed robbery Tuesday morning of the Santander Bank branch located at 1770 Dekalb Pike in Blue Bell, according to a news release from the FBI.

At approximately 11:11 a.m., the man entered the bank and approached the counter, the FBI said. Displaying a black semi-automatic handgun, he handed a teller a maroon duffle bag and told the teller to fill it up, according to the news release.

The FBI says that after obtaining an undisclosed amount of cash, the man apologized and ran away from the scene. He’s believed to have run to a nearby apartment complex.

He was described as being approximately 5-foot-10, and as having spoken with an accent. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants with a white stripe down the sides, black sneakers with white trim, and a black mask.

Anyone with information about the armed robbery or the man is urged to call the Whitpain Township Police Department at 610-279-9033, the FBI at 215-418-4000, or go to tips.fbi.gov.

There may be a reward for information leading to the man's capture; tipsters can remain anonymous.