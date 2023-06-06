DOYLESTOWN BOROUGH, Pa. - Police in part of Bucks County are investigating a burglary.

A man went into an open garage during the overnight hours of June 3 in Doylestown Borough and stole several items, according to a news release from the Central Bucks Regional Police Department.

Video surveillance showed the man entering the open garage at 3:14 a.m., stealing items, and leaving, police said.

Police say he returned an hour later and stole more items.

The man was wearing a black and gray baseball hat, a black neck gator mask which was covering his face, and a dark-colored shirt, according to police.

The second time he entered the garage, he was carrying the dark-colored shirt and is seen wearing a green V-neck t-shirt, blue shorts, tube socks, and blue shoes, police said.

Anyone with information on the man's identity is asked to call Officer Tropiano at 215-345-4143 or submit a tip anonymously through CrimeWatch.