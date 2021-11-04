Police lights/crime

WARRINGTON TWP., Pa. - Police are looking for two vehicles in connection with a rash of home burglaries last weekend in Bucks County.

Police say the thefts happened between Oct. 30 and Oct. 31 in Warrington Township.

They say burglars stole jewelry, cash and personal belongings from several unoccupied homes.

Authorities are looking for a dark-colored SUV and a white SUV that may be from out of state.

Police say the suspects committed similar crimes in other townships in Bucks and Montgomery counties.

