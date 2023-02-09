NORRISTOWN, Pa. – Authorities announced the arrest of a man accused of killing a Montgomery County woman who was reported missing on Jan. 4., and they are sharing details about the business relationship between the two.
"I can't imagine my kids not knowing where I am, so it's good they have an arrest made," said Jessica Babb, who lives in Montgomery County.
Blair Watts, 33, is the Royersford man who police say partnered with 43-year-old Jennifer Brown to start a new restaurant off Schuylkill Road in Chester County. He was also the last person to see Brown, according to police, and the one who reported the mother missing.
"I've lived here for six years, and I don't ever recall that place being open," said Brittany Scheck, who lives near the site in Chester County.
When 69 News arrived at the building in Phoenixville, the lights were out, and the doors were closed. The building that Watts was trying to turn into a restaurant called Birdie's Kitchen appears vacant.
Police say Jennifer Brown had agreed to invest in Watts' business. Court documents show she agreed to spend $14,000. In the end, though, police say it was much more than that.
"$17,000 shortly after her death is transferred by the defendant to himself," said Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele.
Investigators found that Watts used Brown's tablet to transfer the $17,000 to himself the day after she was allegedly killed. He then took the money to the restaurant's building owners to sign a lease.
"It only went through after the app's two-factor authentication was disabled," said Steele.
From August through January, court paperwork shows Watts could've received up to $36,000 from the woman.
"She may have been trying to find a way to make it better for her younger son," added Babb.
There is a Facebook page for the restaurant with 3,600 likes and 4,000 followers. A post from December reads, "See you soon Phoenixville #GrindTime."
However, authorities have said it was highly unlikely that was going to happen anytime soon. Steele says Watts did not have a signed lease, that the owners of the building said Watts had not given them any money and that he had not begun any renovations to get it ready to open.
Steele gave the following statement when asked about a potential motive for the crime:
"We don't have to prove a motive in the case, but we always look for what could be behind this to try and reason why a young mother would be killed in this fashion. We've outlined a scam restaurant where he was putting or getting money from somebody, and you get to a point where the jig is going to be up because this restaurant had not moved in the direction that he was supposedly taking it."
Besides the business partnership, authorities point to cars, cellphones, surveillance video and items belonging to Brown that they say link Watts to her murder.
"As you piece this together, it all keeps pointing black to Blair Watts," said Steele. "The Montgomery County detectives and Limerick Township detectives feared and suspected early on the devoted mother to an 8-year-old boy with special needs had been kidnapped or killed."
On Jan. 18, detectives say a tip helped them find Brown's body in a shallow grave behind a warehouse in Royersford. They also say they discovered a hair clip that matched a broken clip found in Brown's home in the days after her disappearance.
"His wife's gray Jeep Renegade, which Watts had access to and drove, was in the area of the warehouse where Jennifer's body was buried," explained Steele.
Officials say a Philadelphia police K-9 picked up the scent of human remains in Watts' wife's car and a Jeep Cherokee he drove from time to time.
"Did he transfer it from one car to another?" said Steele. "There is aspects of him hiding the one car from police knowledge, and those kinds of things, so it's all these pieces of him trying to cover up and cover his tracks after it happened."
In addition, cellphones played a major role in identifying Watts as their suspect.
"Watts had two known cellphones, but Watts' girlfriend told detectives about a third cellphone that Watts used," the district attorney said. "The movements of Watts' cellphones and the movements of Jennifer's personal cellphone show that Watts was in possession of her cellphone until it became inactive on January 4th."
"I'm really, really happy for the family; they got closure," added Scheck. "It's unfortunate that it took so long. Hopefully her son can live a healthy life with people in his life who love him."
Steele added that Brown died of homicide by unspecified means, with compression and asphyxia injuries. He said the coroner found no gunshot wounds, knife wounds or toxicological causes. There was an apparent struggle, according to Steele, and Brown suffered three broken ribs.
Watts remains in Montgomery County prison, where he has no possibility of making bail due to the first-degree murder charge he faces, according to Steele.
"I'm honored to work with the folks that I do, and I cannot begin to tell you how many hours have gone into this by everyone participating in this," Steele said.
Outside of the district attorney's office, the FBI aided in the investigation, in addition to police from the City of Philadelphia, Royersford, Phoenixville and East Vincent Township.