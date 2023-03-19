NORRISTOWN, Pa. - Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Horsham Police Chief Scott Fida have announced an investigation into a shooting in a cemetery that left Daniel Elijah Hawkins, 29, of Philadelphia dead and another man seriously injured.

Horsham Police were dispatched at 3:04 p.m. to the Whitemarsh Memorial Park for a call of shots fired. Police arrived to find Hawkins dead and Arian Davis, 33, of Philadelphia seriously injured. Davis was transported to Abington Hospital and is being treated for injuries to his jaw, hand and leg. Detectives processing the scene found that more than 30 shots had been fired.

A joint investigation into the death has been launched by Montgomery County Detectives and Horsham Police. The initial investigation found that a large group of people were at a “birthday celebration” in the cemetery at the grave of Tyrek Fairel, who was shot and killed in 2013 in Norristown. Gunfire broke out within the group, killing Hawkins and injuring Davis.

Anyone with information about the murder is asked to contact the Horsham Police Department at 215-643-8284 or call Montgomery County Detectives at 610-226-5553.