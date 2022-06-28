HATFIELD TWP., Pa. - Authorities in Montgomery County are looking for two men after a vehicle was struck by gunfire over the weekend.
Hatfield Township police officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 2000 block of Maple Avenue shortly before 9:45 p.m., according to a news release from township police.
Officers found a vehicle with its rear window shattered and other damage consistent with being struck by gunfire, police said. Ballistic evidence was recovered from the vehicle and the nearby parking lot area.
No one was hit by the gunfire and the vehicle's occupants did not report any injuries.
Police say there was a fight between the victims and two men. One was wearing a red shirt, and the other one was wearing a black shirt, according to police.
The men left the area in a dark colored, possibly black sedan. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has any information about what occurred is asked to contact the Hatfield Township Police Department at 215-855-0903 or to submit a tip. People can remain anonymous when doing so.