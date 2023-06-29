TINICUM TWP., Pa. - Police in part of Bucks County are looking for a man they say stole from a roadside cooler of fresh eggs on at least two occasions.

Most recently, police say the man stole money and goods from the cooler in Tinicum Township.

Police also say somebody stole from the cooler in Springfield Township on March 18.

"While this may not be the crime of the century, our residents deserve the ability to place things out for folks to enjoy and keep the cycle of supporting small business and neighbors without the worry of petty thieves stealing from them," according to a news release from the Springfield Township Police Department.

If anyone can identify the man, please contact the Springfield Township Police Department either through CrimeWatch or by calling 215-328-8523.