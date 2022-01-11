NORRISTOWN, Pa. - Authorities in Montgomery County are looking for a man they say shot and killed his ex-girlfriend Monday.
Elvyn Almodovar Rodriguez, 32, is facing numerous charges, including first-degree murder, second-degree murder, third-degree murder, burglary, theft by unlawful taking, and endangering the welfare of children, according to a news release from the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.
Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Norristown Police Chief Derrick Wood announce the issuance of an arrest warrant for Elvyn Almodovar Rodriguez, 32, of Norristown, for the murder of Keishla Arroyo-Rodriguez, 28, who was shot to death in her Norristown apartment on Jan. 10, 2022.
Norristown Police responded to a 911 call for an unresponsive female at her Norristown apartment shortly before 4 p.m. Monday. They arrived to find Keishla Arroyo-Rodriguez, 28, deceased on the bathroom floor, the DA's office said. Police were called to the apartment after the victim’s 7-year-old daughter looked under the locked bathroom door and saw her mother lying on the floor. She called her father, who called 911.
Norristown Police and Montgomery County Detectives launched a joint homicide investigation. The investigation found that Rodriguez moved out of the apartment just before Christmas after the victim broke off their relationship. The 7-year-old, who was in the apartment with her two siblings, ages 3 and 5, told detectives that she saw “Elvyn” enter the apartment and go into the bathroom where her mom was showering, according to the news release.
She heard several bangs, then saw Rodriguez come out of the bathroom, take car keys out of a drawer and leave the apartment, the DA's office said. After seeing her mother under the door, she called her father. Her father responded to the apartment and forcefully opened the bathroom door, finding Arroyo-Rodriguez, according to the DA's office.
Arroyo-Rodriguez had told her daughter’s father, just prior to the end of her relationship with the defendant, that Elvyn Rodriguez had punched her in the face, according to the news release.
Rodriguez texted and called the daughter’s father to ask whether he had seen Arroyo-Rodriguez with any other men since their breakup, the DA's office said.
An autopsy found that Arroyo-Rodriguez died of a single gunshot to the head and the manner of death was homicide.
Rodriguez is 5-foot-3 and weighs approximately 175 pounds. He is thought to be driving the victim’s car: a silver Toyota Camry with Pennsylvania license plate number LGV-4683.
Police say Rodriguez is to be considered armed and dangerous. If someone sees him, don’t approach him and call 911.
Anyone with information regarding this incident or Rodriguez’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Norristown Police Department at 610-270-0977 or call the Montgomery County Detectives’ Tip Line at 610-278-DOIT (3638). Anonymous text tips can be submitted using MontcoCrimeTips on the STOPit! app. The STOPit! app can be downloaded for free from the App Store for iPhones or Google Play for Androids, then use code MONTCOPA to get the Montgomery County version of the app.