DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - Police in Bucks County are looking for the owner of a truck they say was involved in a hit-and-run at a church parking lot.

It happened in the parking lot of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Doylestown on Dec. 13 at 7 a.m., according to a news release from the Central Bucks Regional Police Department.

Police said they wanted to speak to the owner of the white, 4-door, Ford pick-up truck about the incident.

Anyone who recognizes the truck or have any information regarding the incident is asked to contact Officer Peppelman at 215-345-4143 or submit a tip.