N. COVENTRY TWP., Pa. - Police in Chester County are investigating after a vehicle hit a bicyclist Thursday.

North Coventry Police Department officers were sent to the intersection of South Keim Street and East Cedarville Road for the report of a struck pedestrian around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

A male bicyclist was found on the ground, conscious and alert, according to a news release from township police.

The bicyclist said a grey "sporty" vehicle, possibly a Scion, hit him, then drove off going west on Cedarville Road.

Officers were unable to locate the vehicle.

The victim was transported by Goodwill Ambulance to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Anyone with information about the incident, or anyone in that area having cameras on the exterior of the residence, is asked to contact Ofc. Victoria Hipple, vhipple@norcopd.org, or submit a tip.