NORRISTOWN, Pa. - A second suspect has been arrested in a homicide that left a Montgomery County man dead on Thanksgiving last year.
Police arrested Savian "Dexx" Creary, 19, of Philadelphia in the murder of 25-year-old Edilberto Miguel Palaez Moctezuma who was killed in his Norristown residence on Thanksgiving Day last year.
Norristown Police responded to the 1100 block of Arch Street around 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 25, 2021 for a male suffering from a gunshot wound. Police found Moctezuma unresponsive, according to a release.
He was flown to Penn Presbyterian, where he was pronounced dead.
Police said Moctezuma was not "in any way" involved in the shooting and was sitting at the table eating Thanksgiving dinner when a single shot came through his window and struck him.
Authorities later found during an investigation the shooting was a result of a feud that happened at a Thanksgiving party in the 100 block of Haws Avenue. Police said that's where four individuals, including Creary, 20-year-old Tymere "Brady" Parker and another suspect Kevon Clarke and his girlfriend Jacqueline Brown, were asked to leave following a dispute, police said.
Clarke was arrested Dec. 13 in Philadelphia and charged with first degree murder and other charges.
The investigation also found Clarke, Brown and two others returned to Clarke's residence on Basin Street. Following their departure, alcohol was discovered missing. Brown received a text about the missing alcohol by her cousin, J.S. Arrangements were made to return it outside of Clarke's home, turning it over to the cousin, police said. The cousin told detectives that she double-parked her car outside the residence, saw Clarke exit the home brandishing a gun and quickly drove off.
She later admitted that Creary and Parker were also in her car and that she dropped them off prior to the shooting and then picked them up after the shooting. She then drove Creary back to his Dodge Charger.
The investigation also found that a witness saw Creary’s Dodge Charger driving on Basin Street after the shooting, police said.
Detectives located seven .40 caliber fired cartridge cases, six 9 mm fired cartridge cases and one live round in the area of Basin and Arch Streets. The investigation determined through the use of two different surveillance videos and analysis of the bullet hole in the window that the shot fired into the Arch Street residence killing Pelaez Moctezuma came from Clarke’s shooting location. Two other males, believed to be Creary and Parker, are seen in the surveillance video running from the shooting scene.
Creary was arrested on Jan. 22 and has been charged with first degree murder, third degree murder and other related charges. He is currently being held at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility without bail.
An arrest warrant has been issued for Parker. He has also been charged with first degree murder, third degree murder and conspiracy.
Police said Parker is 5-feet, 8-inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds. He is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information regarding Parker's whereabouts are asked to contact the Norristown Police Department at t 610-270-0977 or call the Montgomery County Detectives’ Tip Line at 610-278-DOIT (3638). Anonymous text tips can be submitted using MontcoCrimeTips on the STOPit! app. The STOPit! app can be downloaded for free from the App Store for iPhones or Google Play for Androids, then use code MONTCOPA to get the Montgomery County version of the app.