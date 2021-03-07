BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. -- A man has been arrested and charged with burglary, theft and related offenses. Buckingham police say the man is believed to have entered over 1,000 unlocked vehicles.
Keith Johnson, 32, of Yardley, was allegedly involved in thefts in 13 municipalities in Bucks County and 10 municipalities in New Jersey, according to police.
Authorities say surveillance video and a combined investigation involving many agencies led them to the suspect.
In mid-February 2020, Buckingham Township began to experience overnight thefts from unlocked vehicles. Several of these thefts occurred between the hours of 3:00 am and 6:00 am. Surveillance video from these thefts was obtained and the actor was seen wearing a “gaiter” type mask, dark sweatpants, gloves, and carrying a satchel, police say.
According to police, over the next months many Bucks County municipalities were also experiencing the same type of thefts with the same actor being caught on surveillance video.
Information on these thefts were shared with police departments in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
In October of 2020, members of the task force found a stolen credit card from New Jersey was used in a convenience store in Pennsylvania, police say.
In January of 2021, the investigation identified Johnson as a possible suspect. Information was developed that led to the execution of two (2) search warrants, the last one being at Johnson’s residence in Yardley, according to police.
Police say currency, handbags, gift cards, and dozens of other pieces of property were seized as a result of the search warrant.
The investigation is continuing as more information is developed, police say.
Authorities say the arrest of Johnson was made possible with the cooperation of many law enforcement agencies.
Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact Detective Tim Johnson at 215-794-8813.