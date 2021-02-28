UPPER MERION TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A man accidentally shot himself in the leg at a department store in the King of Prussia Mall Saturday evening, according to police.
At approximately 6:30 p.m., the Upper Merion Township Police Department
received a phone call about a shooting taking place inside of the Victoria’s Secret store, located in the lower level of the King of Prussia Plaza.
A male reportedly shot himself by accident and was last seen running out of the store accompanied by a female, police say.
Upon arrival, the police followed a trail of blood to an exit corridor and then outside to the parking lot.
No one else in the mall was injured.
According to officials, through reviewing the video surveillance it was determined that the shooting was clearly accidental.
The male appeared to have the gun in his hand, inside his jacket pocket, when it suddenly went off and injured his leg.
Police say the couple was seen leaving the mall in silver Dodge mini-van, with a front driver’s side front fender that was a different color.
There is no longer any danger to public and the police are attempting to locate this couple. If anyone has any information please contact the detective division of the Upper Merion Township Police Department at (610) 265-3232.