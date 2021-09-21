HATFIELD TWP., Pa. - A 30-year-old Montgomery County man accused of hitting another man in the head with a slate hammer told police the "Archangel Gabriel" instructed him to "kill magog," according to court documents.
Anthony Varallo, of Colmar, is charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault.
Members of the Hatfield Township Police Department responded to a report of a pedestrian struck in the area of the 700 block of Bethlehem Pike in the Colmar section of the township on Friday shortly after 1:30 a.m., court documents say.
Officers found Earl Mitchell Jr., 30, lying in a grassy area near the southbound lanes of Bethlehem Pike. Officers saw that Mitchell had suffered a head injury and was incoherent and yelling for help, authorities said.
As township police investigated, they found no evidence Mitchell had been hit by a vehicle, police said. Mitchell was taken to the hospital in critical condition and underwent emergency neurosurgery.
During the investigation, a detective reviewed surveillance video from the outside of the Hatfield Motel, where Mitchell resided and where he tended to wander the complex late at night, authorities said.
The detective saw a man swinging what appeared to be a slate hammer around while walking on Friday shortly after 1 a.m., court documents say. The detective also saw Mitchell in the parking lot of the motel and then seen jogging toward Bethlehem Pike out of camera view, authorities said.
Police identified the man holding the hammer as Varallo, who was a resident at the motel, according to court documents. He agreed to be interviewed at the Hatfield Township Police Department, court documents say.
During a videotaped statement, Varallo admitted to hitting Mitchell in the head with the slate hammer, police said. He told authorities he was instructed to "kill magog" and received the instruction to do so by the "Archangel Gabriel," according to court documents.
Varallo said he attacked Mitchell from behind, hitting him in the head in an attempt to kill him, police said. Varallo said that, following the attack, he put the hammer in his backpack, court documents say.