HILLTOWN TWP., Pa. - Police in Bucks County are looking for a man and woman they say stole more than $1,100 in merchandise at The Home Depot.
The man and woman went into the store in the Hilltown Plaza Shopping Center in Hilltown Township around 2:40 p.m. on Friday, March 25 and stole more than $1,100 worth of DeWalt power tools, including a pole saw and chainsaws, according to a news release from township police.
An observant off-duty police officer realized the retail theft took place and was able to recover the stolen merchandise in the parking lot, police said.
Police say the man and woman were last seen entering a tan or light gold colored smaller foreign make vehicle with window tint. Another man may have been waiting in the vehicle as the driver, according to township police.
Anyone with information can contact Officer James T. Browne at jbrowne@hilltownpd.org or submit a Tip via Crimewatch. People can remain anonymous.