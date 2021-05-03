NORTHAMPTON TWP., Pa. - A man in Bucks County is facing animal cruelty charges after police say he burned his dog on top of a grill.
Nikolay Lukyanchikov is charged with aggravated cruelty to animals, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, possessing instruments of crime, cruelty to animals, and recklessly endangering another.
Northampton Township police say officers were sent to a residence on Holly Knoll Dr. for a report of a fire pit and a couch on fire in the front yard shortly after 7 a.m. Friday. Arriving officers found Lukyanchikov sitting on a bench near the fire, with a firearm sitting next to him, according to township police.
Once the fire was under control, officers saw an unknown animal badly burned on top of a small metal charcoal grill, police said. It was later learned the animal was Lukyanchikov's dog, according to police.
Lukyanchikov was taken into custody and arraigned. He was sent to Bucks County Corrections with a bail set at $1 million.