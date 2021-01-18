DURHAM TWP., Pa. - A man is facing charges in Bucks County after he threatened violence and death against several politicians, state police said.
Kris Kinsey, 61, was arrested Friday in a wooded area along Sunday Road in Durham Township, police said. He was residing at a campsite there, state police said.
Kinsey is accused of posting multiple threatening messages, images and videos on his Facebook page, threatening violence and death to President-elect Joe Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, Governor Tom Wolf, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and any of their supporters, police said.
Investigators found Kinsey at his campsite with a semiautomatic handgun, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, police said. He was prohibited from possessing firearms.
He is facing charges of terroristic threats, possessing instrument of crime, persons not to possess firearms and drug offenses.
The Elyria Police Department in Ohio helped conduct the investigation, state police said.