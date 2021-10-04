PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a man shot and killed a coworker inside a Philadelphia hospital, then exchanged gunfire with police before he was arrested.
It all started just after midnight Monday on the ninth floor of Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
A 55-year-old man shot a 43-year-old nursing assistant, then fled the hospital in a U-Haul, said the police commissioner.
She says officers found him an hour later, and the suspect opened fire at the officers, striking two of them. They're expected to be okay.
The officers returned fire, hitting the suspect twice, and took him into custody, officials said. The suspect, a nurse, is in critical condition but is expected to survive.
The police commissioner says it appears the coworker was targeted.
"We don't know if the suspect was working tonight. We do know he entered the hospital in scrubs and possibly accessed portions of the hospital that only employees can access, but again, it's still really early to tell at this point," said Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, of the Philadelphia Police Department.
Outlaw says the suspect was wearing body armor and carrying multiple weapons when he was arrested.