BRISTOL TWP., Pa. - Police say a man is being charged with six counts of attempted homicide after allegedly shooting at a group of people, including a 4-year-old child, in Bucks County.
Sysco Schruby, 21, of Bristol, also faces several counts of aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment and two firearms violations, according to the county district attorney's office.
Schruby was taken into custody Friday.
Police say Schruby and William Flemming, 28, of Bristol, "exchanged words" at the Rodeway Inn in Bristol in November 2019.
Surveillance video showed Schruby leaving and getting into the rear passenger seat of a car, which then drives past Flemming’s parked SUV where Flemming is gathered with his girlfriend, his 4-year-old child and three others, the DA's office said. The video footage then showed Schruby’s vehicle driving by Flemming’s vehicle and Schruby extending his arm out the back passenger window while holding a firearm and firing two to three times at the group gathered around Flemming’s vehicle, according to the DA's office.
The video also showed Flemming run after Schruby’s vehicle and fire several shots in its direction, the DA's office said. Authorities say footage shows Schruby also firing back.
Police charged Flemming with carrying a firearm without a license and reckless endangerment.
No one was injured in the shooting.