POTTSTOWN, Pa. -- A 21-year-old Philadelphia man was shot and critically injured during a child custody exchange in the parking lot of a Family Dollar store, according to police.

The shooting happened around 6:50 p.m. Friday outside the Family Dollar in the 300 block of Farmington Avenue.

Police said the alleged gunman, 20-year-old Ali Ortiz of Upper Pottsgrove Township, was meeting his child's mother for a weekend custody exchange.

Ortiz went into the store to shop. When he came out, he found his child's mother in an argument with ex-boyfriend, 21-year-old Sabri Noel of Philadelphia, according to investigators.

"Ortiz and Noel began arguing and eventually the argument turned physical," police said in a news release. "Ortiz pulled out a handgun and fired a single shot, striking Noel in the abdomen."

Noel underwent surgery for his injuries and was last listed in critical condition, police said.

An arrest warrant was issued for Ortiz on attempted murder and other charges.

Ortiz was taken into custody around 4 p.m. Saturday by Pottstown Police and the Montgomery County SWAT - Western Region.

Authorities said Ortiz was being held at the Pottstown Police Department until he's arraigned.