HILLTOWN, Pa. - Hilltown Police made an arrest following the investigation of an armed subject at the Wawa on Bethlehem Pike.

According to police, Joseph Dougherty, 26, brandished a handgun at a citizen in the Wawa parking lot.

Montgomery Township Police assisted by performing a traffic stop on the vehicle Dougherty was operating.

After being placed under arrest Dougherty spit on a Montgomery Township Police Officer, attempted to damage a police vehicle, and made terroristic threats to do harm to Police Officer's families.

Two firearms were recovered at the scene.