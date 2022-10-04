DOYLESTOWN BOROUGH, Pa. - Authorities in Bucks County are asking for the public's help after they say a man stole a vehicle and crashed it Tuesday.

The Plumstead Township Police Department said it responded to a call to assist Central Bucks Regional in looking for a person who stole a vehicle. The man crashed the vehicle in Doylestown Borough and then ran towards the Colonial Village Motel, township police said.

Township police said local facilities and schools were placed on lockdown in an abundance of caution.

The man fled east and has not been apprehended, police said.

The person is a Black man in his early 20’s who was last seen wearing a green hooded sweatshirt fleeing east behind Uptowne Deli, township police said.

Police said a third party reported possibly seeing the man in Arbor Estates on North Easton Road but that has not been confirmed.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Plumstead Township Police Department's non-emergency number at 215-766-8740.