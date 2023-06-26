DOYLESTOWN BOROUGH, Pa. - A man wanted for robbery in Doylestown Borough, Bucks County led officers on a foot pursuit Monday afternoon, leading to road closures and a large police presence, according to law enforcement.

There had been a large police presence in the area bounded by North Main Street, Font Hill Drive, East Street, and North Street, according to a news release from the Central Bucks Regional Police Department.

Police say an officer conducted a pedestrian stop on three suspicious people at a business on the 500 block of North Main Street around 12:20 p.m. While checking the people for wants and warrants, police discovered two of them gave false names, according to the news release.

One of the men, who was identified as Beau Booth, was wanted by US Marshalls Fugitive Task Force for robbery, fleeing & eluding police, and multiple other charges, police said.

Booth fled from police, who engaged Booth in a foot pursuit, according to the news release.

A woman who was with Booth, Kathryn Stewart, was arrested at the scene for outstanding warrants, police said.

At 4:20 p.m., a witness spotted Booth at the Sunoco station on North Main Street. Booth was asking people for rides to no avail, police said.

He ran across the street toward a dealership and another foot pursuit entailed, according to police.

Boot was taken into custody on Dorothy Drive in Doylestown Township.

Police did not mention what happened to the third person in the news release.