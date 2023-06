DOYLESTOWN BOROUGH, Pa. - Police in Doylestown Borough, Bucks County, say a "manhunt" Monday afternoon has ended.

There had been a large police presence in the area bounded by North Main Street, Font Hill Drive, East Street, and North Street, according to a news release from the Central Bucks Regional Police Department.

Police say the area is safe, and roads are open. Normal activities may resume.

Police did not release any further information about who they had been looking for or what the person may have done.