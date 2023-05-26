HILLTOWN TWP., Pa. - Police in Bucks County say three men went into a home and stole two handguns.

On Thursday, the Hilltown Township Police Department responded to a home on Reliance Place, in the Green Meadows Community, for a home invasion robbery.

The victim said three males entered the home, on their own, after identifying themselves as the sheriff's department, according to a news release from township police. At least one of the males was armed with a handgun, police said.

The group restrained the victim's hands behind his back and had him lie on the floor, according to police.

Police say the males ransacked the house and stole numerous items.

The victim was not harmed.

The items stolen included two handguns which were registered to the victim.

Anyone who may have information or video of the area is asked to contact the Hilltown Township Police Department through Crimewatch.