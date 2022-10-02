PALMYRA TWP., Pa. -- PSP need help finding a missing 12-year-old.

Kiana Simon was reported missing to the Pennsylvania State Police Blooming Grove Barracks on October 1, 2022.

She had left her residence in the Tanglewood Lakes Community, Palmyra Twp., between 9:30 and 10 a.m.

She was wearing a blue zip-up hoodie, ripped blue jeans, tie dyed t-shirt, and red and white Jordan high tops.

Kiana is 5'6", 100 lbs., brown eyes, with long brown and blond braided hair.

If anyone has any information on Kiana Simon's whereabouts, please call the PSP Blooming Grove Barracks at 570-226-5718.