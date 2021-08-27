Generic courtroom background

A Central Bucks Regional Police officer charged with trying to lure children in New Jersey is headed to trial.

An attorney for Cpl. Clifford Horn waived his preliminary hearing Friday.

Horn is charged in New Jersey with luring a child by various means. Horn was arrested in Atlantic City last month. He is one of four men arrested for allegedly attempting to lure minors on social media sites.

Authorities used decoys to pose as underage children on the web.

Central Bucks Regional Police say Horn has been suspended without pay pending the investigation.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.