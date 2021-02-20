Police are on the scene of a deadly shooting at a bowling alley in East Norriton Township, Montgomery County.
Officers responded to a call for multiple people being shot at Our Town Alley on Swede Road early Saturday evening. One person died at the scene and at three others were hurt.
Around 8:15 p.m. Saturday, Easton Norriton police provided the following account:
"At approximately 6:43 PM, East Norriton police responded to a call of a shooting at Our Town Alley, 2912 Swede Road. Upon arrival, they found at least four people shot at the scene. There is a possibility that additional victims may have been transported to hospitals in private vehicles. At this point, one person was pronounced dead at the scene and three other victims were transported to local hospitals. At this time, we have no information on the victim’s conditions.
"Multiple surrounding police departments responded and are assisting at the scene of the shooting. Police are checking the surrounding areas but at this time we believe the actors have fled the area. We have no motive for the shooting. This incident is being investigated by the East Norriton Township Police Department and Montgomery County Detectives."
