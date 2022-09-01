MONTGOMERY TWP., Pa. - Police in Montgomery County say a person broke into a business that was closed and threatened self-harm Thursday.

Police in Montgomery Township say they received a call around 11 a.m. from a person dealing with a mental health illness.

Police stationed outside the business at the 100 block of Garden Golf Boulevard talked with the person for hours. Township police say the person had a weapon and was threatening self-harm.

The person, who had been barricaded inside the building for hours, came out around 3:45 p.m., township police said.

There is no harm to the public at this time, police said.