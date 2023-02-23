DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - Police in Bucks County say a man possessed child pornography.

Edward Bacon, 29, of Doylestown, was arrested Feb. 17, according to a news release from the Central Bucks Regional Police Department.

Police say Bacon was a registered sex offender.

Central Bucks Regional Police, working in conjunction with the Bucks County Detectives and Chesterfield County Police, Virginia, conducted a search warrant at Bacon’s residence acting on information provided out of Chesterfield County.

Bacon possessed images containing child exploitation and prohibited sexual acts, according to the news release.

Bacon was taken into custody, arraigned, and taken to Bucks County Prison. Bail is set at $1 million (10%).

Additional charges are pending out of Chesterfield County, Virginia.