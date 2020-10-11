MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. -- Norristown police officers responded to two incidents of gun violence early Saturday morning.
Police responded to shots fired in the area of Spruce and Willow Streets.
Authorities say, upon arrival police found two vehicles damaged by gunfire and several expended shell casings.
Soon after the first incident police responded to the 100 block of West Airy Street for shots fired, where another vehicle was also damaged by gunfire.
According to officials, two gun shot victims were located at area hospitals, both with non life-threatening gun shot wounds.
The incidents are currently under investigation and unknown at this time if they are related, police say.
Anyone with information regarding these incidents is encouraged to contact the Norristown Police Department at 610-270-0977 or remain anonymous by calling 610-278-TIPS or email npdtips@norristown.org.