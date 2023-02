POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Police responded to a reported shooting at a Pottstown gas station Monday morning.

The initial dispatch went out just after 8 a.m. and called for a report of a gunshot victim at the Wawa in the 1500 block of E. High Street in the borough.

No word on what led to the incident or the condition of the victim.

Police have cleared the scene and the Wawa has since reopened.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.