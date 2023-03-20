POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Three people were rushed to the hospital after an incident at a building in Pottstown, Montgomery County.

Police were called to the 100 block of North York Street around 4 a.m. Monday.

Officers were seen searching around the building at first, before focusing their investigation indoors.

They responded to a reported stabbing, but an official at the scene says they're not exactly sure what happened yet.

The three people who were hurt were taken to a trauma center.

Officials say they are not looking for anyone in connection with the incident.

69 News has a crew at the scene. Watch 69 News at Sunrise or refresh this page for the latest on this developing story.