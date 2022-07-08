LANSDALE, Pa. - We're getting our first look at a person of interest in a triple shooting in Lansdale, Montgomery County.
Police released pictures of the person of interest caught on security camera, and a picture of the car he was traveling caught by a doorbell camera. It was a sound that surprised Linda Higgins, who was already in bed when shots rang out just before 10 p.m. Thursday.
"I was just woke up last night by what I thought were firecrackers. I was upstairs sleeping and I just heard pop, pop, pop, pop, pop," said Higgins.
The man police are looking for was caught in security camera footage wearing a hoodie, a facemask, and sunglasses. The car was spotted by a doorbell camera across the street from the shooting.
"We are now looking for a white 2008 Pontiac G6 with tinted windows and possible damage to the left front door and mirror," said Landsdale Police Chief Michael Trail.
Police have also determined the type of gun that was used.
"Based on the recovered shell casings, we believe it was a nine millimeter. Based on the video that we've seen, we now believe it was a nine-millimeter handgun," said Chief Trail.
Chief Trail said the victims ran south, away from the shooter, ending up on West Hancock Street.
"They used their phone to call 911, and they self-reported their injuries," said Chief Trail.
At this time police say they don't believe the shooting was random, and one of the victims has been targeted before.
"This was obviously a targeted attack. One of the victims from the shooting today was shot in a June 6 shooting in Lansdale. So this individual was shot twice," said Chief Trail.
All three are now recovering in the hospital, but they have not talked with police yet.
"There were indications from patrol officers last evening, last night that they were not cooperative," said Chief Trail.
That's something that has neighbors like Higgins frustrated as the search for the shooter continues.
"If you're not going to help the police, at least quit hanging in our neighborhood," said Higgins.
Police said now they need your help in tracking down the shooter in this case. If that white Pontiac, or the pictures of the person of interest looked familiar to you, you are asked to call the Landsdale Police Department.