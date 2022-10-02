WARMINSTER, Pa. -- Three juvenile females walked away from the Valley Youth Group Home in Warminster on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at approximately 4 p.m.

They were last seen on foot going towards York Road.

The three females are identified as:

Imani Dodson, 15 years old, 5' 7", 155 lbs., brown eyes, hair last styled with long black braids with bright red highlights. She was wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and white and grey sneakers.

Natalyah Scott, 15 years old, 5' 7", 135 lbs., brown eyes, hair last styled with long black braids. Last seen wearing a black hoodie, and blue jeans.

Zaraya Andrews, 17 years old, 5' 4", 110 lbs., brown eyes, mole on upper lip, hair last styled in 2 ponytails, described as black or brown hair with bright red highlights.

The pictures are the most recent on file.

Anyone with information, please call Warminster Police Dispatch at 215-672-1000.