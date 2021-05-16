WARRINGTON TWP., Pa. - The Warrington Township Police Department is asking for witnesses of a hit and run to come forward.
Police say the hit and run happened Saturday around 8:50 p.m. near the intersection of Rt 152 and Upper State Road in Bucks County.
The vehicle police are searching for is believed to be a sliver or gray Honda Accord. It will be missing the front.
Police have the front end of the car. It has a 76ers vanity plate attached.
If you recognize the car or witnessed the crash, please call the Warrington Township Police Department at (215) 343-3311.