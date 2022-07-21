Newtown Township missing woman

NEWTOWN TWP., Pa. - Police in Bucks County are searching for a missing woman.

Catherine Bahn was last seen by her children Thursday at 1 p.m. as she left her Newtown Township residence driving a 2019 Honda Odyssey (Green) bearing Pennsylvania Registration HHC-4299, according to a news release from township police.

Bahn and her vehicle registration have been entered into NCIC (National Crime Information Center).

She is 40 years old, and is described as being 5-foot-3 and weighing 150 pounds. Police say she has blue eyes and dirty blonde hair.

She was last seen wearing a black dress, township police said.

