WARRINGTON TWP., Pa. - Police in Bucks County are looking for a missing teen.

Joseph Hammond, 17, left his Warrington Township residence around 1 p.m. Monday, according to a news release from township police.

Police say he lives in the Forest Glen section of Warrington Township.

He is described as being 6-foot-1 and weighing 300 pounds.

Police say he was wearing a black hat, a black jacket, blue jeans, tan work boots, and a black backpack.

Anyone who sees him or knows his whereabouts is urged to contact Warrington Township Police at 215-328-8502.

Police say special circumstances are present, and they need to locate him.