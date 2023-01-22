UPPER PROVIDENCE TWP., Pa. - The Upper Providence Township Police Department is trying to locate Patricia Cutrona.

Ms. Cutrona was last seen leaving her home on foot after midnight on January 22, 2023. She was without her phone, keys, or wallet.

She was last seen wearing black pants with a black jacket.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Ms. Cutrona is requested to contact the Upper Providence Police Department through the Montgomery County Emergency Communications Division at (610) 631-6500.