Warrington suspect

WARRINGTON TWP., Pa. -- Police are searching for person accused of robbing a gas station in Bucks County.

Warrington Township Police said they responded to a Lukoil on 1400 Easton Road, Warrington Township around 11:52 p.m. on March 18 for a front glass break and motion alarm.

Police said when they arrived on scene, they found the front window smashed and items, including cigarettes and drinks, taken from the store. 

Police reviewed surveillance footage and found the suspect to be a white male dressed in dark pants. He is shown wearing a gray shirt, a maroon hoodie and a dark jacket with gray sneakers.

He was also shown carrying a plastic ROSS bag with him.

Police said the man fled on foot going south on Easton Road.

Anyone with information should contact Officer Frank Peranteau at 215-343-8423.

