NEW BRITAIN TWP., Pa. — Police in New Britain Township, Bucks County, are seeking at least two people involved in "criminal mischief" at an apartment complex.

According to police, the two suspects were caught on surveillance video vandalizing the clubhouse building of Madison New Britain Apartments —located at 1500 Manor Drive — around 8:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 23. One suspect was riding a black e-bike, police said.

The suspects also vandalized six vehicles belonging to residents of the complex, police said.

On Thursday, Aug. 31, police noted a report of "the same vandalism to a vehicle" at 1600 Manor Drive. At that address is an office building located just off County Line Road — the border between Bucks and Montgomery County.

Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to contact the New Britain Township Police Department.