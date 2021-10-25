NORRISTOWN, Pa. -Montgomery County authorities have issued arrest warrants for two men connected to a fatal shooting in Pottstown over the weekend.
Officials say Samir Bentley of Philadelphia shot and killed 27-year-old Robert Stiles around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release from the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office. He's wanted on multiple charges, including first- and third-degree murder.
Officials say Eric Baker fired an assault rifle at the minivan Bentley fled in. Baker is facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault.
Officials say both men are considered to be armed and dangerous.
If anyone spots either man, call 911 immediately, the DA's office said. Anyone with information on either man’s whereabouts or the homicide can contact the Pottstown Police at 610-970-6570 or call the Montgomery County Detectives’ Tip Line at 610-278-DOIT (3638).
Anonymous text tips can be submitted using MontcoCrimeTips on the STOPit! app. The STOPit! app can be downloaded for free from the App Store for iPhones or Google Play for Androids, then use code MONTCOPA to get the Montgomery County version of the app.